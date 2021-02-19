International Workshop Concludes At Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): School of Physics and Materials Science, Shoolini University, organised a three days International workshop on Advanced Characterization Techniques for Materials (ACTM-2021) which concluded today.

The workshop gave a chance to the participants to explore the latest research in designing of smart materials and possibilities of applying various instrumental techniques and innovations in materials science.

It also provided a forum to the research scholars and faculty to interact with the leading experts in these areas and disseminate relevant information on various aspects of characterisation techniques, current trends in nano-materials for understanding futuristic scenario in nanotechnology.

Chancellor of Shoolini University Prof PK Khosla congratulated Prof Rajesh Kumar Sharma and his team for organising such workshops of global importance and thanked all the International Speakers for sparing their time. He also shared "Shoolini University is the dream of academicians to provide high-impact, high-quality university education to lesser privileged students of Himachal and India through research, innovative learning and community service".

Pro Chancellor Mr Vishal Anand in his inaugural speech said that research is the backbone of any university, institute, and country and Shoolini University has made high strides in publishing quality research papers and has filed approx. 450+ patents as well.

Prof Sun Kon Lee from Inha University, South Korea and they talked about electric energy harvesting from stray magnetic field using cantilever piezoelectric harvester and 3D printing. Prof Mesfin Kebede form CSIR South Africa and Prof Sheng Hsiung Chang from Chung Yuan University, Taiwan were the speakers on second day, and they delivered insightful and knowledgeable talk on Lithium Ion Batteries and Perovskite Solar Cells.

Prof. Genene Tessema Mola from University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa shared his views on "Plasmon induced performance of thin film organic solar cells" and Prof KM Batoo from King Saud University Saudi Arabia. Prof Batoo's talked about various characterisations techniques.

Prof. Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor Shoolini University, delivered the concluding remarks talked about his experiences with materials science during his IIT Kanpur stay. Dr Pooja Dhiman thanked all the eminent speakers and delegates for attending the workshop.