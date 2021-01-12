International webinar on protective laws for women held

Bareilly (The Hawk): An international webinar on 'Protective Laws for Women: Comparative Analysis of the World and India' was organized on Sunday. Hon'ble Vice-chancellor Prof. K.P. Singh was the Chief Patron and speakers from different countries addressing the webinar. The webinar was organized jointly by the Department of Law and the Women Grievance Cell of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. An overwhelming response from the participants from UK, USA, Brazil, Hungary, India etc. made the webinar a grand success.The webinar was convened by Dr. Amit Singh and Professor Nivedita Srivastava , Dr. Ashok Kumar and Mrs. Kamini Vishwakarma were organizing secretaries. The keynote speakers Dr. Erzsebet Barat from Hungary, Dr. Maria Luiza from Brazil and Professor Asha Choubey from MJP Rohilkhand University also expressed their views. While giving the opening statement, Dr. Amit Singh said that the empowerment of any country and society depends on the status of women. The more powerful a woman is, the more advanced the society will be. Women have always been respected in Indian society. In the Indian Constitution and Indian laws, comprehensive provisions have been made regarding he added. Speaking as the keynote speaker, Dr. Erzsebet Barat said that women's contribution to society cannot be underestimated whether they work from home or outside. Their work is as important as that of any other person. Dr. Erzsebet Barat also mentioned that today, gender based discrimination should not be accepted in any society under any circumstances. She also mentioned that Covid-19 has been used as an opportunity by the Hungarian government who passed some misogynist laws during the lockdown. Speaking as the second keynote speaker, Dr. Maria Lucia of Brazil said that women's participation is very important in every major and minor area today in te 21st century . Camp was duly appreciated by all present.