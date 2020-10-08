International Literature Conference Opens At Shoolini Univ

Solan (The Hawk): 8 An international Literature Conference organised by the Department of English, Shoolini University, in collaboration with the Society for the Multi-Ethnic Literatures of the World (MELOW), was inaugurated on Thursday.

The four day conference is being attended by over 60 delegates from countries like the US, Germany, Japan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Poland, Iran, Turkey, Mexico and Brazil.

The main theme of the conference is "400 Hundred Years of American Literature". Presentations will cover important issues in drama, fiction, poetry and prose. Diaspora, transcendentalism, mainstream and multi-ethnic literatures will be included in the discussion.

The international conference was inaugurated by the founder and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla at the virtual inaugural function. Prof Roshan Lal Sharma, Department of English, Central University of Himachal Pradesh was the Chief Guest in the inaugural session.

MELOW is one of the top academic associations in the country. It has international linkages and has been holding international conferences regularly since its inception in 1998. This will be its 20th international conference.

The English Department of Shoolini University has been making waves of late, with its impressive number of literary events organized on a regular basis, and also through its Literary Society, Belletristic, which is now a name to reckon with in literary circles.

"This is just one of our many activities. We have plans that are implemented on a rolling basis. Seminars, discussions, publications, competitions, and so much more" said the organiser and head of the department Prof. Manju Jaidka.