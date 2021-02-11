Indo-Afghan Relations Strengthen As IIHMR Varsity Participates In The Webinar Of Afghanistan Embassy

Jaipur (The Hawk): Indo-Afghanistan relations strengthen as IIHMR University participates in a webinar conducted by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. Many delegates from different universities, participated in the webinar from all corners of the country and globe to witness this collaboration.



His Excellency Mr. Tahir Qadri, Charge d' Affaires of Afghanistan to India, said, "India and Afghanistan have close allies and have been enjoying a strategic partnership right from the trade, commerce, people to people interaction and academic scholarships given to Afghanistan students. Afghanistan's association with IIHMR University goes a long way as it has been involved in strengthening the healthcare systems while the country was under great duress. IIHMR University has been offering trainings our public healthcare professionals through their executive education which has proved to be beneficial to the entire public health sector."

Expressing his gratitude towards his Excellency Mr. Tahir Qadri, Dr. PR Sodani mentioned that IIHMR University worked very closely with Afghanistan for capacity building and training of healthcare workers for 9 years.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University said,"We have always worked very closely with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Afghanistan for strengthening health systems and have been contributing since years together. IIHMR University has collaborated with the Kandahar University, Afghanistan in the year 2018. For about 10 years IIHMR University in collaboration with the Johns Hopkins University USA, worked very closely in Afghanistanwith MoPH for strengthening health systems. IIHMR University established the first survey to estimate the IMR of Afghanistan. The University takes pride in mentioning that it has developed and designed executive programs for Public Health professionals from Afghanistan like Leadership and Strategic Management, Health Sector Reforms, Economic Evaluation, Health Economics and Financing. Every year we receive a lot of requests from the MoPH, Afghanistan and our relations have been strengthened as we have been engaged in developing the young and dynamic minds of the country."

IIHMR University has been involved in extensive research which has been useful in strengthening the health systems of Afghanistan. The University sees tremendous scope and opportunities which can be explored between Afghanistan and India to go further and strengthen the health and education sector.IIHMR University recently launched the SD Gupta School of Public Health to help train public healthcare professionals and urges the professionals from Afghanistan to enroll for this program.