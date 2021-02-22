India Has Led By Example As A Brand: Dharmani

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The last day of the seven-day long Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled 'Enhancing Visibility & Perception of the Self as a Brand' started on an enthusiastic note. The program is being held from 16 – 22 February, 2021. The first half of the day was full of happiness of completing the course as well as sadness of parting.

Sh. Bhupender Dharmani graced the occasion with his benign presence as Chief Guest. While addressing the participants, he said that it is important to see what we are teaching our students because knowledge is important without which self cannot be understood and branding cannot begin. Sharing his insights from old days of journalism, he said that depth of information is forgotten and neglected in this era of first and exclusive media. Dharmani declared that india is a brand in itself.

As the Guest of Honour, Dr. Poonam Aggarwal Thakur, Principal, NIIFT, Mohali, Punjab shared her story of self branding with the participants. She shared how she bridged the gap between the academia and the industry by taking to entrepreneurship herself. She believes that teaching is incomplete without practical and field experience. She also said that branding begins with understanding of the self by exposing oneself to abundant knowledge.