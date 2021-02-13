INCA gives the responsibility of it's Prez to Prof Krishna Mohan, Geography Dept PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Indian National Cartographic Association (INCA) in its 40th INCA International Congress held at Kolkata has given the responsibility of it's President to Prof Krishna Mohan, Geography Department,Panjab University Chandigarh.

INCA founded in 1979 is an association represented by members from Survey of India, National Hydrographic Office , National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organization, NRSC , IIRS, Geography departments of Universities.

INCA holds an International Congress every year . The Department of Geography has organised INCA congress in 1997 and 2011.

Prof Gopal Krishan and Prof Surya Kant have remained Presidents of this prestigious association in the past.





—IANS