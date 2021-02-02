Inaugural cum Orientation Program held by IAS Centre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS and Other Competitive Examinations, Panjab University organised an Inaugural cum Orientation Program for the newly admitted students for Civil Services Preliminary Batch on 2nd February 2021. The Chief Guest for the inaugural function was Mrs. Keshni Anand Arora, Chief Secretary, Haryana (Retd.). Smt. Keshni is currently Chairperson, Water Regulatory Body, Haryana. Smt. Keshni Anand is the 1983 batch IAS who topped the girls in IAS batch of 1983. She is the third sister from a family to hold the top administrative post of the State of Haryana. Mrs. Keshni Anand, motivated the students and aspirants of the importance of Indian Administrative Services. She motivated the students and insisted on qualities like perseverance, time management, Hard Work, Concentrated efforts etc. which will help the aspirants to crack IAS Preliminary exam. She gave useful tips to the aspirants for clearing the Preliminary Examination in one attempt

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor welcomed Smt. Keshni Anand Arora. He emphasized on collaboration with more dignitaries and alumnus so that students from remote and distinct areas like Leh, Ladakh can also be benefitted from this course. He emphasized on strengthening the Centre by introducing new courses and roping in very well qualified Resource Persons. He also congratulated the Centre for taking such initiatives to take the Centre to the next verticals.

Prof. V.R.Sinha, Dean of University Instructions also motivated the students. He welcomed Smt. Keshni Anand Arora. He congratulated the centre for starting this course in such difficult times. He emphasized to reach to aspirants who are from remote areas.

Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director in her welcome address, discussed with the students about the syllabus and pattern of Civil Services Preliminary examination. She explained to the students about the team of committed teachers and specialists at the Centre who will enhance their competitive skills. She informed the students that the Centre will regularly organize tests, debates, discussion, presentations, quizzes and interaction of aspirants.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Coordinator, proposed the vote of thanks to all the dignitaries and participants for gracing the occasion by their presence.