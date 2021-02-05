IIHMR University's 25th Pradanya Annual Global Conference Focuses on Sustainable Development Goal 3: Ensuring Healthcare and Wellbeing

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University concluded the 25th Pradanya Annual Global Conference which was a 3-day conference with a participation of 59 speakers from 11 countries worldwide. The conference deliberated upon the most relevant issues like potential of digital health, leading and managing change for technological adaption, role of technology in driving healthcare for sustainable development, building patient-centric digital health ecosystem, community engagement for achieving universal health care coverage, and SDG 3-Ensuring health and wellbeing for all. This virtual conference was inaugurated by Hon'ble Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Kalraj Mishra and was concluded with a special address from Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog.

Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog expressed his happiness that IIHMR University Jaipur is organising its 25th edition of annual global conference Pradanya from 3rd to 5th Feb 2021. The theme of this conference is appropriate and highly relevant, as it addressed Digital Health, Sustainable Development and Wellbeing.

Dr. PR Sodani, President IIHMR University said, "PRADYANA 2021 Global conference is dedicated to the theme of 'Digital Health, Sustainable Development and Wellbeing'. Digital health has emerged as an important 'technology enabled healthcare' area with great potential to contribute towards sustainable development and well-being at large. COVID-19 has severely influenced the pace and magnitude of the progress being made by the countries in accomplishing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targeted across different priority areas."

Mr. Sanjay Zodpey, VP, PHFI and IIPH Delhi, "The goal three will contribute to all the other SDG's. India's indicators on MMR and CMR has gone down but when we compare with countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia we are far behind."

25th Pradanya witnessed the Launch of 'SDG Choupal - Health' where IIHMR University will be part of SDG Choupal alliance. Mr. Deepak Dwivedi - Chairperson Nagrik Foundation and SDG Choupal said, "We are delighted with this alliance with the IIHMR University Jaipur and the 25th Pradanya Annual Global Conference is a huge platform to announce this collaboration. SDG Choupal aims to accelerate and strengthen the implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through voluntary action including education, training, capacity building, research and outreach. IIHMR University has been a pioneer in healthcare research and has been a global hub for public health education and research for over 35 years. We are extremely delighted with this alliance as it will allow us to offer better opportunities during the given course of time."

The conference witnessed a closing session Meet the Editors-Panel on Changing Scientific Publishing Scenario which was moderated by Dr. Ashish Chandra, University of Houston, Clear Lake, USA Professor of Healthcare Administration. The Valedictory session has a special address by P. Ramasamy, Former Vice Chancellor, Algappa University and Valedictory Address by the Chief Guest, Prof. S. P. Thyagarajan, Former Vice Chancellor, Madras University, Chancellor, Ashwalingam University,TN. The 25th Pradanya Annual Global Conference witnessed an exclusive Pradanya Silver Jubilee Session by young thought leader students of Health Management from India and USA. Vote of thanks was extended by Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Dean (Training) IIHMR University.