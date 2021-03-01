Human Resource Training And Strengthening The Health Infrastructure Through Quality Are Key Aspects: IIHMR University

Jaipur (The Hawk): IIHMR University in collaboration with the American Society For Quality which is a 75-year-old organisation announced the launch of the Executive Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate Program. The programme will be jointly conducted by IIHMR University and the American Society For Quality (ASQ). The programme will teach the Lean Six Sigma approach that shall be customised for healthcare professionals across India with an understanding of Statistics and Quality. The programmes aim is to sensitize towards quality improvement in the health sector. This programme will begin its first phase from 11th -13th March 2021 and 18th - 20th March 2021. The second phase shall begin from 1st - 3rd April, 2021 & from 8th - 10th April, 2021.

Dr. PR Sodani, President, IIHMR University, "IIHMR University and ASQ will have an impact on the quality of patient care in the Indian context in both Government and Private Sector. Training programmes will be organised jointly with a prime focus on people working in the health sector which could be Doctors, Nurses, Administrative Staff of the hospitals etc. The Government of India has an intent to offer quality healthcare services, to achieve these goals and NHP goals, IIHMR University will be embracing these and would bring in programmes that reflect these aspects."

Dr. Sodani, further added, "Quality has been the central point not just for providers but also the client. The client expects good quality services from the health service providers at an affordable rate.

Our focus will be to offer client-centric services at better quality and design services that reduce out of pocket expenditures. The most important objective of this collaboration between IIHMR University and ASQ will be milestone, as we will be closely working with the Government and shall try to improve the ongoing processes to offer the best results."

Mr. Anindya Sarangi, Country Head ASQ India & South Asia, said, "We are starting with the collaboration with The Executive Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certificate Program that shall clarify the concepts and theories on quality improvement which will be coupled with experiential learning. ASQ is present in 140 countries where it has been offering Quality Management consultations. This collaboration is fundamentally important to bring in Global best practices which are relevant to the culture of India. We are extremely happy with this collaboration as IIHMR University has a large alumni network working across the healthcare sector especially in research. We look forward to embracing this opportunity and offer programmes that would bring in a positive change through programmes on Quality Management. The programmes would also involve knowledge exchange programmes for delegates participating in these programmes and bring in quality practices which are suitable for India."

Dr. Shiv Tripathi, Professor, Dean-Training, IIHMR University said, "The programme through this collaboration will be fruitful for the entire healthcare fraternity. This programme shall be beneficial to build a robust human resource delivering quality services and strengthening the health infrastructure."

This is important to note that IHMR University, Jaipur signed an MoU with the American Society for Quality India (ASQ India). The MoU was signed on the 15th of December, 2020. The ASQ India is a 100% owned subsidiary of ASQ Inc (USA), which is a not for profit organization. It has earned a reputation as the world's leading brand in quality and offers a rich knowledge portfolio through its membership, certification and education programs.