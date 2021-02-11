Himachal CM Awards 46 Students With Yuva Vigyan Puraskar

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday awarded 46 students under the Yuva Vigyan Puraskar scheme launched in 2018.

"These awards will go a long way in motivating and inspiring the students to perform better. There is no dearth of talent in the state and the only thing required is to motivate the students to perform better," Thakur said.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that this year while carrying forward the propagation of science, Himachal Pradesh Science, Technology and Environment Council has successfully organised Child Science Conference for students across the state through video conference during adverse circumstances," he added.

The CM said that the Himachal Pradesh Science, Technology, and Environment Council is organising various programs such as Children Science Conference, National Science Day, National Mathematics Day, Eclipse Observation, throughout the year for promotion and popularisation of science.

He presented the awards at the Yuva Vigyan Puraskar function organised by Himachal Pradesh Science, Technology, and Environment Council.

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Member Secretary Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology and Environment Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Director Higher Education Amarjit Sharma, Director Elementary Education Shubh Karan Singh, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon, and other officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)