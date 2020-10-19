Haryana Governor Appreciates GJU Performance

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Appreciating the performance of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJU ) , Haryana Governor, Mr. Satyadeo Narain Arya said that GJU has received international recognition in the field of technical education in a very short span of time.

Mr. Arya was addressing university professors, teachers, and students from Chandigarh today through video conferencing on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the University. He congratulated those associated with the University on the completion of 25 years of its establishment. On this occasion, Secretary to the Governor, Dr. G. Anupama was also present.

Mr. Arya said that this University has been named after the great environmentalist Guru Jambheshwar Ji. Today this University is providing quality education to the students of the country and the state in the field of science as well as technical education. He said that he felt proud that the University has been awarded an 'A' grade three times from National Assessment and Accreditation Council, 'NAAC' and has been ranked twice in the top 100 universities of the country. Listing other achievements of the University he said that more than 2,700 research papers have been published in international level journals by various Departments of Universities. All this is the result of the hard work of the University professors, office bearers, and students.

Mr. Arya said that during the University's tenure of 25 years, there are several such students who have taken education from here and have made the country, state and the University proud while working in various fields.

Highlighting the importance of education, he said that 'Zaruri nahi roshni chirago se hi ho, siksha se bhi ghar roshan hote hai'. Laying emphasis on it further he said that education is the basis of nation and society building as well as the overall development of an individual. Universities have a key role in the promotion and research of education. Keeping in view the requirement of promotion of education and of employment of youth, several world-class educational institutions have been opened in Haryana. He further added that during the formation of Haryana in 1966, there was only one University - Kurukshetra University – in the state. Now, 43 universities have been opened in the state.

While sharing the message of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Ji's ideology of Integralism and Antyodaya, the Governor said that we should also ensure that the poor people living in the villages are imparted education so that they can also contribute to the nation's growth. Likewise, he also quoted the message of social harmony given by the founder of the Constitution, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

Mr. Arya called upon the academicians to contribute significantly to the better implementation of the National Education Policy formulated after 34 years in the country, which would lead to dramatic changes in the field of education and thereafter the country will again be known as the World Guru. A vote of thanks was given by Vice Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar and Professor Tankeshwar Kumar on this occasion.(JMT-INF)