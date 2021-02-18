Fresh batch for coaching of UGC(NET) starting from 8th March, 2021 by IAS Centre, PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for IAS and other Competitive Examinations, Panjab University, Chandigarh, is starting a fresh batch for the coaching of UGC(NET) Examination (Paper-I) 2021, informed Prof. Sonal Chawla, Honorary Director. It was further added that the classes for UGC(NET) Paper-1 shall be commencing from 8th March' 2021. This batch shall be of 1.5 Months duration. The admission for this batch will be on First Come First Serve basis. Students who are preparing for UGC(NET) examination to be held in May 2021 are eligible to join this course.

She further elaborated that the Centre runs many other courses for preparation of competitive examinations like UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary), PCS(Judicial), PCS(Executive), UGC(NET) etc. This batch commencing from 8th March' 2021 is specially for UGC(NET) Paper-1 examination but very soon the centre shall be beginning with a fresh batch for UGC(NET) Paper-2 examination as well.

Many student have achieved success in these Competitive examinations and the Centre has a good reputation of high selections including UGC(NET) Exams. The Centre charges a nominal fee from UGC aspirants of SC/ST category and a subsidized concessional fee from students of any other categories. The application forms are available at www.iasc.puchd.ac.in under the tab 'Forms' and fee detail is available under the tab 'Admission Notices'.