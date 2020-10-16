For coaching fees waiver, minor impersonates exam candidate

New Delhi: A minor boy was lured to appear as a proxy candidate for another minor in an exam conducted by the Jamia Millia Islamia on promise of his coaching centre fees being waived but was caught by the university authorities, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the minor appeared in the exam of B.Voc (solar energy) impersonating another student on Wednesday but was caught by the university administration and handed over to police and a case was registered at the Jamia Nagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"The minor boy stated that he takes coaching from Jamia Coaching Centre, Jogabai Extension in Jamia Nagar. One month ago, he met Shahnawaz in the coaching centre and the latter asked him to sit in examination in place of another candidate. The boy was lured into the act on the promise to waive off his coaching fees and agreed," said DCP, Southeast, R.P. Meena.

Shahnawaz took the boy to the coaching centre owner Sajid, who told him that the original candidate is unable to come in Delhi from Jharkhand as his ticket was not confirmed.

The DCP said that the police are searching for Shahnawaz and Sajid, who are both absconding.

