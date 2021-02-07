First Shoolini litfest from Feb 12

Shimla (The Hawk): The First Shoolini Literature Festival, to be held from February 12 to 14, will feature several well known names like Shubha Mudgal, Irshad Kamil, Mahesh Dattani and Githa Hariharan.

The festival, which will be organised in the virtual space, is being organised by Shoolini University's Department of English. Spread over three days and 20 sessions, the Festival has an interesting line-up of more than 50 speakers.

There sessions would include individual speakers and also panels with multiple writers of the same genre. Poetry has not been neglected and there are sessions on Hindi, English, and Urdu poetry.

The panel discussions will focus on the re-working of mythology in contemporary literature, on children's literature, the genre of suspense and mystery, human bonding, film writing, and other issues related to literature.

The organizers, Prof Manju Jaidka and Prof Ashoo Khosla, say that the Shoolini Literature Festival will get bigger and better with every passing year and become a brand name in this part of the country. Hopefully, next year the festival will be in real-time, they added.

Shoolini University plans to live-stream the literature festival on the Shoolini YouTube channel. It will also be live-cast on the facebook pages of Belletristic and Shoolini University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the litfest is a dream come true as he had always wanted the university to organise a festival of literature.