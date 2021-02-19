FDP Titled 'Enhancing Visibility & Perception Of The Self As A Brand' Starts On An Enthusiastic Note

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The fourth day of the seven-day long Faculty Development Program (FDP) titled 'Enhancing Visibility & Perception of the Self as a Brand' started on an enthusiastic note.

Amulya Shukla, Branding Expert, started the day bang on by establishing, 'no dream – no entrepreneur.' He said that one needs to be an impactful speaker for effective branding. He elaborated by saying that teachers are usually not good public speakers. In fact, they speak in their superiority in front of their captive audience in the form of students. Public speaking lends humility and compassion in one's journey to self branding. Shukla further added that we should play to our strengths, not to the gallery. His concluding remarks were that if people like you, they will listen to you, and if people trust you they will do business with you.

Sunit Mukherjee, Director, Public Relations, MDU, Rohtak, influenced the participants by talking about the need and importance of concepts like creating trust, human touch, intention, and vision in the path of self branding. He explained how positioning one in an apt manner makes a difference in the image that one creates about oneself. He supported this argument by sharing Amul's branding campaign.

Dr. Mihir Ranjan Patra, Associate Professor, Deptt. of CMT, GJU, Hisar, Haryana, talked about enhancing visibility in order to position oneself correctly. He related with doing things differently and situational adaptability. He also said that to stay in vogue, we need to make sense and be relevant that will lead to acceptance by our target audience which will in turn lead to popularity.