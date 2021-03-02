'Empower Women Fully And Don't Allow Discrimination At Home': Sanjay Beniwal

Chandigarh (The Hawk): 'Empower women fully and don't allow discrimination at home' Sh.Sanjay Beniwal, IPS, Director General of Police, Chandigarh, UT gave clear message on the occasion of International Women's Day 2021 being organized by Florence Nightingale Girls Hostel No. 8 and National Service Scheme, Panjab University, Chandigarh, here today to honour Covid 19 warriors.

He further added that Women's day is significant more for males than for females. She is already complete in herself to handle any situation. He urged all to empower their girls and teach the boys to stand up for what is correct and equipping her with correct decision making. Mentioning about the role of research in the police department, he added that it has improved the quality of his delivery of service to the society. His strong message was to change gender discrimination in society to make a healthy and safer country.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh in his address said that women play a pivotal role in shaping the society. He expressed his gratitude to DGP UT for his support regarding internship of PU Researchers with UT Police on many social initiatives.

Prof. S.K.Tomar, Dean Student Welfare, PU congratulated all women in different domains for bringing excellence to society.

Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Dean Student Welfare(W), PU said that women are groomed to face challenges in their day to day life and said the need of the hour is to motivate and empower women to believe in themselves.

Dr. Gaurav Gaur, NSS, PU conducted the programme for honouring Covid-19 Warriors 20 Girls/Women and 2 Males were selected for the occasion and each one was given a Plaque of recognition for the work during Covid lockdown period by the Chief Guest and PU VC. This includes :-

Sohani Sharma: The youngest contributor who made a robot which automatically switches off the lights during Covid Lockdown sitting at her place.

Preeti: She has done exceptional job in containment zone in Bapu Dham.

Chetali: She has done exceptional job in containment zone in Dhanas

Sudesh: She served the Covid warriors in the field by providing them food and essential items.

Harpreet Kaur: She was working for sexual and reproductive health of women through educational institutions.

Meenakshi: She was doing international publications with high impact factor in international journals during the Covid lockdown.

Harjeet Kaur: She has taken care of more than 100 abundant and destitute people at Anandpur Sahib during Covid lockdown.

Anuradha: She is working on blood cancer and thalassemic children.

Sukhdeep: She is Sub Inspector posted at Phase VIII Mohali and she distributed more than 15000 sanitary pads during Covid lockdown.

Rama: She is contributing to NGO's working in the field through cash and in kind from last more than 5 years.

Ivneet Kaur Walia: She has authored 7 books and one under publication with an international publishing house and is continuously acting as a donor for welfare of animals.

Manisha: She is continuously donating blankets every year to the needy and down trodden people.

Ishita: She has worked in Covid lockdown in different rural areas of Panchkula.

Simran: She worked for health of women in Manimajra

Namya Mahajan: She is founder of Rocket Launcher Foundation who is reaching out to 1 lakh children through Anganwadi since lockdown.

Priya: She had made more than 2000 masks and voluntarily distributed to needy people during Covid lockdown.

Garima: She is contributing selflessly to community service especially for construction workers and their children.

Swarnali Roy: She provided dogs feed for more than 150 stray dogs of PU during Covid lockdown.

Ambika: She worked for the welfare of animals in Zirakpur during Covid lockdown

Rani: She is feeding dogs at the Cremation Ground, Chandigarh from the start of lock down period.

Guneet: She is voluntarily donating clothes, slippers and other essential items to the children of migrant construction workers.

Narendra and Shubham: They have opened more than 25 accounts of Sukanya Samriti Yojna(Govt. of India scheme).