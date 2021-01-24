'E-Summit 2k21—A Pragmatic Advent' Successfully Commences At IITH

Hyderabad (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad E-Cell has successfully organized 'E-Summit 2k21 - A Pragmatic Advent' on 22nd-24th January 2020. One of the biggest Entrepreneurship Conclaves in India, E-Summit 2k21 aims to inspire and educate students, Corporate inclined towards entrepreneurship and encourage early entrepreneurs to take and manage bigger risks. A series of talks and panel discussions have been scheduled to delve deeper into the idea of innovation itself, and what a startup needs to flourish in the market.

Highlighting the unique aspects of 'E-Summit 2k21,' Mr. Vaibhav Kumar, Head - E-Cell, IIT Hyderabad said, "E-Summit 2k21" has witnessed a completely new perspective of ideas and solutions. In view of COVID-19, E-summit 2k21 has been organized virtually with the help IT Collaborators. It was a great success with more 1,500 registration and 300 participants for the panel discussion."

Day 1: The first day of E-Summit saw TN Hari, Saurabh Mukherjea and Anupam Gupta. HR Head of BigBasket, TN Hari spoke about the importance of asking questions, being crystal clear in the plan and motive of a company and refrain from taking shortcuts, or "jugaad". Saurabh said that Modern capitalism is more about collaboration rather than competition. Anupam focused on the importance of originality in thought and a sound mindset, to be successful. The "Network Table" event was also conducted, wherein a number of startups participated and discussed their ideas with the fellow startups and the mentor panel.

Day 2: Second day started with an energetic Keynote Address by Vaibhav Sisinty who stated that Automation is the future of Digital Marketing, and how creativity with automation tools can be used to enhance businesses. Omkar Rai, Director General of STPI mentioned that people in mass have shown keenness to adopt technology, and have been working to impart education, banking and medicine, and that Indians have a great zeal towards entrepreneurial ideas. Speaking about Social Entrepreneurship, Kiran DM, CEO of ONGC Foundation stated that Social Enterprise is a combination of passion and solution, and there is a mindshift needed to resort to greener means of production and consumption.

Day 3: Third day begun with a Fireside Chat with the CEO of Tekion Jay Vijayan. He gave a lot of interesting insights into how to build a big company through hard work. Jay stated that "I hire people who are smarter than me as it would make me look good as a manager, and make the delegation work easier." The 3rd Day of E-Summit also witnessed the most awaited talk by Mr. Hansal Mehta. He talked about the importance of expressing your true self, in whatever form you feel the best. Hansal quoted "In the long run, the instability of being unhappy is worse than the financial uncertainty of following your passion."

The three-day long event concluded with a Prize Distribution Ceremony, where the names of the winners of the 5 competitions conducted across the 3 days were announced.