Disrupt, Accelerate and Innovate Key Focus Points of Health Next 2021

Global Health and Innovation Conference conducted by IIHMR University



Integration of systems is important across all areas

Jaipur (The Hawk): The Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference is spread across two days conducted by IIHMR University, Jaipur on 11th and 12th January 2021. The conference concluded its first day with the key focus points on innovations in the health care sector, sustainability and integration of these healthcare systems, managing public perceptions, key points on public-private partnerships from the point of view of the state of Rajasthan and their improvisations for apt delivery. The conference had a participation of over 40+ stalwart panellists from iKure, StanPlus/ Red Ambulances, Pharmeasy, NISHTHA/ Jhpiego, Medicover Hospitals, India, Viveo Health, Ai Highway Inc, myresqr.life, TiE Global, Amity Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Startup Oasis. The conference over these two days shall witness the participation of 1000 participants, panellists from 8 plus countries such as Germany, USA, Canada, UK, India etc. The GHIC offered a platform for healthcare start-ups students, alumni or people at large who have a business idea in healthcare, health tech space and want to get it nurtured at the IIHMR University's Innovation and Incubation Center.

Keynote addressee Shri Naveen Jain, Ex-MD NHM & Former Secretary Skills & Entrepreneurship, Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Govt. of Rajasthan, "The subject of the conclave is very exciting as it focused on encouraging the young generation to initiate startups in Public Health to offer solutions along with promoting innovations in this area. Innovations by start-ups must be encouraged not just in the private healthcare sector but must also be encouraged in the public healthcare sector. Young entrepreneurs must understand the existing gaps and offer solutions for the quick delivery to the end customer in the existing environment."

Shri Naveen Jain said, "We must focus on key public perceptions which include- Availability of huge data not being utilized, lack of implementation of innovations due to less accessibility and acceptability due to lengthy government processes, financial crunch in the state of Rajasthan as compared to its peers such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and even Punjab. He even pointed out that there must be integration in systems for smooth delivery of the end product or service. We must focus to Re-engineer, Re-Build and Re-Design where we utilise the existing resources to offer the best in class services in the public health sector and I would humbly request our entrepreneurs to do the same."

Dr. SD Gupta, Chairperson, IIHMR University said, "COVID-19 has brought in an urgency to innovate. We face tremendous challenges in the systems as of today, however, what is more, important is to integrate these services for the best in class services to be offered to the end customer. I feel the utilization of IoT and AI in healthcare which include telecommunication and telemedicine have played an important role during the time of the pandemic. We see a huge potential for the upcoming start-up to explore a lot of gaps in the healthcare sector and innovate products that would be fruitful for the benefit of the patient and the entire healthcare fraternity on the whole."

Dr. PR Sodani, President (Officiating), Dean IIHMR University said, "The Health Next 2021 – Global Health and Innovation Conference is a global conference that will witness strong business leader representation across provider, payer, pharmaceutical and academic organizations attracted industry suppliers, media and venture capital. We are excited to witness key trends driving the health industry, virtual networking with peers, and newfound business opportunities. We hope to see the participation of many healthcare enthusiasts during this two-day Global Healthcare Conclave."

Dr. Sheenu Jain, Chair, CIIE, & Convener GHIC Conference, IIHMR University Jaipur moderated this conference. She deliberated that the most important focus of the Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovations Conference would be Disrupt, Accelerate and Innovate.

Nitin Chugh, VP-Customer Retention and Loyalty, Pharmeasy said, "The conference is a great platform for all healthcare start-ups. It highlights innovations which will be fruitful for the healthcare industry and would prove to be beneficial for the outcome during the tyrannous time of COVID-19." Likewise Sahil Kapoor, Lead Digital Health and Program Manager Partnerships NISHTHA/ Jhpiego shared similar views and said, "IIHMR University's initiative of the Health Next 2021 platform is one of a kind which not only highlighted the trends in the healthcare sector but also highlighted that innovations pertaining to technology and otherwise would be beneficial for the industry. We look forward to many such conclaves that uplift the spirits of the young talent in India who would love to make a change in the health sector especially at the bottom of the pyramid."

The GHIC demonstrated the need for an all-in, must-attend health ecosystem conference where all major stakeholders shared new solutions and strategies, where networking was curated and key business-to-business exchanges took place. GHIC was unique in facilitating serious conversations among leaders about our healthcare system and innovation. Health Next 2021- Global Health and Innovation Conference. The conference focused on 5 thrust areas, Driving Innovation in New Healthcare Landscape- Post COVID-19, IoT in Health Ecosystem.

The second day shall see topics such as Building a Sustainable healthcare model, Creating Personalized healthcare experience for every patient and Health Beyond Hospitals.The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIHMR Universitycontributes to health eco system of start- upsproviding mentoring and incubation support to the budding start-ups at our centre.