DIS, PU celebrated International Mother Language Week

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Professor Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized, on the spot, 'Essay Writing Competition on Mother Language' today at the office of Dean, International Students to celebrate 'International Mother Language Week. The competition was organized for the students of the Panjab University and the affiliated colleges of the University in Chandigarh including the international students.

Eight students from the College and Panjab University, Chandigarh got themeselves registered for the Essay Writing Competition. Two judges, Professor, Satyapal Sehgal and Dr. Gurmeet Singh, both from Department of Hindi, Panjab University had been invited to act as the judges for the competition.

All the participants received the certificates of participation. The winners of first three positions were given prizes in the trophies and the certificates; a special prize consisting of a trophy besides a certificate was also won by a student as follows:

1) Madhu Kumari of Department of Hindi, Panjab University, Chandigarh won FIRST Position and Prize

2) Rajni of Post Graduate Government College, Panjab University, Chandigarh won SECOND Position and Prize

3) Sachin Chahal of Department of History, Panjab University, Chandigarh won THIRD Position and Prize

4) Neelam of Department of Hindi, Panjab University, Chandigarh won a Special Prize

The prizes were distributed by Professor Anju Suri, Dean, International Students, Professor Satyapal Sehgal and Dr Gurmeet Singh.