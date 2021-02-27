Delegates of Sadbhavana Yatra, Tripua-2021 visits M S Panwar Institute

Shimla (The Hawk): The 10-member delegation of Sadbhavana Yatra,Tripura- 2021, spreading the message of peace,harmony,brotherhood & voluntary blood donation,visited M.S.Panwar Institute of Communication & Management (MSPICM),Solan on their way to Shimla. Dr B.S.Panwar,Director, MSPICM, Mr Yashpal Kapoor and Prof T.D.Verma and other members of the community welcomed the delegation. The Sadbhavana Yatra jointly organised by Yuva Vikash Kendra (YVK),Tripura and National Integration Forum of Artists and Activists (NIFAA) was flagged off from Agartala on January21,2021 and would pass through 28 states & 5 Union Territories covering the distance of 20,000 Kms in 50 days and would culminate at Agartala on March 13,2021. .

Explaining the purpose of Sadbhavana Yatra, Mr Debshish, leader of the group said, " This yatra,in which the information about the history,heritage,art,culture and tourist places of the state will be spread across the country in the context of the Golden Jubilee Year of the Statehood of Tripura,the message of peace,harmony and brotherhood will also be spread to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. During the yatra,saplings are being planted in every state of India with the sacred soil and water of Maa Tripureswari,also,soil and water will be collected from different parts of the country and after the commencement of the yatra a symbolic sapling will be planted in Agartala with this soil and water as a memory of Sadbhavana Yatra-2021. Participants of Yatra will also invite citizens of India to actively participate in "Samvdena-an International Blood & Plasma Donation Campaign" which is much needed during Corona Pandemic",he added.