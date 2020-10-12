Condolence Meeting In Memory Of Dr Parminder Singh, Held At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A condolence meeting was held today in the administrative block of Panjab University for the untimely demise of Dr.Parminder Singh, Director Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh on 11.10.2020 after cardiac arrest. Sh. Vikram Nayyar, Finance and Development Officer and officiating Registrar expressed deep shock over this loss of PU and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family.

He informed that Prof Parminder joined Panjab University as Director, Physical Education & Sports in the Directorate of Sports on 10.03.2015 (AN) and got confirmed on the same post on 11.03.2016. He served the University for 5 years and seven months. During this tenure as Director Sports and under his dynamic leadership, the Panjab University won the MAKA Trophy consecutively for two years.

Prof Parvinder Singh, Controller of Examination said that it's a personal loss of a dear friend. They shared a special bond as both came from college. In his passing away, a great vacuum is created . The contribution of Dr Parminder Singh, towards University sports has been phenomenal.

Sh.Deepak Kaushik, President, Non Teaching Staff also expressed his deep condolences on behalf of non-teaching employees and prayed for the noble soul to rest in eternal peace.

All Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Superintendents were present in the condolence meeting.

Two minutes silence was also observed to pay homage to the departed soul.