Cleanliness Drive Organized at Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk) :A Cleanliness Drive was organized at park between Girls Hostel-1 & 2 which was
assisted by Department of NSS, University Institute of Applied and Management
Sciences, Girls Hostel No-5 and Horticulture Department of Panjab University.
Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme Officer, NSS inspired the participants to maintain
cleanliness in surroundings and Dr. Nidhi Gautam apprised the participants about the
importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene in their lives.
The event was attended by around 60 participants including Dr. Tilak Raj, Dr. Vivek
Kumar, Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Dr. Rohit Sharma, Dr. Anuj Kumar (Programme officers), Dr.
Harjit (Warden of Girls hostel-2), Dr. Parveen Goyal (Former Senator), Er. Anil
Thakur of Horticulture department and his team including Mr. Amandeep Singla and Mr.
Pavit Sharma, staff and students. Dr. Naveen Kumar thanked all the POs, staff of
Girls Hostel no 5, and Sh. Anil Thakur and his team for their unflinching support
and contribution in making the event a success. The efforts of student volunteers
were well appreciated.