Cleanliness Drive Organized at Panjab University

Chandigarh (The Hawk) :A Cleanliness Drive was organized at park between Girls Hostel-1 & 2 which was

assisted by Department of NSS, University Institute of Applied and Management

Sciences, Girls Hostel No-5 and Horticulture Department of Panjab University.

Dr. Naveen Kumar, Programme Officer, NSS inspired the participants to maintain

cleanliness in surroundings and Dr. Nidhi Gautam apprised the participants about the

importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene in their lives.

The event was attended by around 60 participants including Dr. Tilak Raj, Dr. Vivek

Kumar, Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Dr. Rohit Sharma, Dr. Anuj Kumar (Programme officers), Dr.

Harjit (Warden of Girls hostel-2), Dr. Parveen Goyal (Former Senator), Er. Anil

Thakur of Horticulture department and his team including Mr. Amandeep Singla and Mr.

Pavit Sharma, staff and students. Dr. Naveen Kumar thanked all the POs, staff of

Girls Hostel no 5, and Sh. Anil Thakur and his team for their unflinching support

and contribution in making the event a success. The efforts of student volunteers

were well appreciated.