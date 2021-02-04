Class 10 exams in Andhra to be held from June 1 to 16

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Exams for Class 10 in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted from June 7 to 16, while students of classes 1 to 9 will give their exams from May 3 to 10, state Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said on Wednesday.Addressing a press conference here, Suresh announced that the last working day for classes 1 to 9 will be May 15 and the next academic year will start from July 1. For Class 10 students, however, the last working day will be June 10.

He further said that the same examination pattern will continue as the previous years but the syllabus has been reduced by 35 per cent due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The First Language exam will be conducted on June 7, followed by the Second Language exam on June 8, English on June 9, Mathematics on June 10, Physical Science on June 11, Biological Science on 12 and Social Studies on June 14.

"Composite Course First Language Paper 1 exam will be on 7th June, and Composite Course First Language Paper 2 exam will be on 15th June. Oriental Course Main Language Paper 1 exam will be on 15th June, and Oriental Course Main Language Paper 1 exam will be on 16th June," he added.

All exams except Physics and Biology will be for 100 marks each. Physics and Biology exams will be for 50 marks each.

For classes 11 and 12, exams will start on May 5 and end on May 23. Exams for Vocational Courses in Intermediate will also be held in the same period. The Ethics and Human Values exam will be conducted on March 24, Environmental Education exam will be conducted on March 27. Practical examinations will be conducted from March 31 to April 24, including Sundays.

"Fees for Intermediate exams will not be increased this year. Last year's fee structure will remain the same," he added.

The Andhra Pradesh government had granted permission for reopening of classes 1 to 5 from February 1 after 10 months of closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Schools for classes 6 to 12 and colleges in the state re-opened in November last year. (ANI)