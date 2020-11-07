Chandigarh becomes the first city to connect school students with Live Audio Conferencing

Chandigarh (The Hawk): RootWorkz Learning implemented its online learning platform at Govt. Model High School, Sector-25, Chandigarh. The platform enables students to join live classes even without active internet connection, thus helping students who do not have access to smartphones or internet connectivity. To ensure that there is no roadblock in driving quality online education to students, Utkarsh Khandelwal and Shubham Narula founders of RootWorkz Learning, under the guidance of Prof. Naveen Aggarwal,Computer Science & Engineering, Design Innovation Centre, University Institute of Engg & Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh have developed an online learning management system to help teachers and students continue learning in these times of difficulty. The team has received grants from Punjab State Council of Science and Technology to implement the solution in govt. schools across Chandigarh.

During the implementation, Teachers of Schools were able to broadcast their live lectures through both video and audio modes. Students with Smartphones, keypad phones and even Landline connection were able to attend live classes. It was showcased how even students with simple keypad phones can connect using Audio Conferencing Mode and listen to live classes. This technology is developed with the help of Coral Telecom Ltd. The Principal Sadhana Sharma, Mrs. Ravinder Kaur, District Education Officer, Mrs. Neena Kalia, Deputy District Education Officer-I and Mrs. Prabhjot Kaur, Deputy District Education Officer-II appreciated the system which can help the teachers to reach out to students even in remote areas.

RootWorkz Learning is a one stop solution to solve all online education hassles, it provides an easy to use, economical and robust online learning portal which can cater teaching requirements of all segments of users i.e. teachers, students and parents. It streamlines all educational tools which teachers and students need for a robust online learning experience.

Please contact Prof Naveen Aggarwal, 9814865455 for queries.