Centre For Medical Physics, Panjab University Organizes Virtual Alumni Meet

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Medical Physics, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized the Virtual Alumni Meet. Two alumni, Ms. Sukhdeep Gill from the first batch, now working as medical physicist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre, Erie, Pennsylvania and Mr. Jatinder Singh working at IBA Dosimetry from the second batch of the M.Sc. Medical Physics course have been facilitated for their achievements by the Centre for Medical Physics and Panjab University Alumni Association. About 35 alumni from USA, Australia and India participated in the virtual meet. Dr. Arun. S. Oinam, Associate Professor, Department of Radioatherapy, PGIMER has shared his views with the old students.

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Chairperson welcomed the alumni and shared old nostalgic memories with the alumni. The benchmark, prescribed by alumni, is a proof that the graph of the Centre for Medical Physics is going up continuously. He also assured that the alumni meet will be held annually. He also thanked all the participants of the meet to make this event successful.