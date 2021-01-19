AYUSH Ministry Promotes JJT University's Dr Rajendra Nikumbh As International Yoga Evaluator

Jhunjhunu (The Hawk): Famous Yogacharya (Professor) of Dhule and Yoga Professor of JJT University, Dr. Rajendra Nikumbh has been promoted as International Yoga Teacher and Evaluator by Yoga Department, Ministry of AYUSH, Central Government of India. There are only eighteen people from all over India who have passed surveillance test have been pramoted.

Meanwhile Dr. Nikumbh has received the first prize in the National level Yoga Competition organized on the occasion of 159th birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya, by the Asia's largest and famous Banaras Hindu University, Department of Ayurveda and Yoga, Institute of Medical Sciences. Symulteniously, Dr. Nikumbh was also entitled to the first prize in the "Virtual Education" and "Slogan Competition "organized at the national level.

Pro-Chairperson Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla mentioned that all these competitions were organized at the national level and more than five thousand people from all over India participated in them.

Dr. Nikumbh has also already been appointed as the examiner by the Ministry of AYUSH for examination of Yoga Certification Board. The Yoga Certification Board set up by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India conducts the examination of International Yoga Professionals. On this achievements, Yogrishi Swami Ramdev, Ayurveda Shiromani Acharya Balkrishna, Dr. Vinod Tibrewala, Chairman of JJT University; Pro-Chairperson Dr. (Brig.) Surjit Singh Pabla, ; President Dr. (Col) Nagaraj Mantha; Pro-President Dr. (Commodore) Jawahar Jangir; Pro-President Dr. Anurag; CEO Dr. Charanjit Kaur Pabla; MP Dr. Subhash Bhamre; MLA Dr. Farooq Sheikh; Patanjali's International Coordinator Mr. Jaideep Arya and many dignitaries from Yoga and various fields have congratulated Dr. Nikumbh for his honoured achievement.