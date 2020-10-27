Atmanirbhar Bharat Series-15 At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A webinar on "Artificial Intelligence for Smart City Transportation" was jointly organized by University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University and Shiksha Sanskriti Uthan Nyas (SSUN), Technical Education, Delhi Prant under ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT SERIES-15. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University, deliberated upon vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to 'self-reliant India'. He insisted on the five pillars of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, vibrant demography and demand. He also discussed about his idea on project proposal on Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security submitted by Panjab University Chandigarh. He congratulated the organizers for conducting such an event and voiced on how PU is contributing to the advancement in the field of AI. Prof. Vrishabh Prasad Jain, Director, Bhartiya Bhasha Manch graced the occasion and highlighted the importance of institutes in making Atamnirbhar Bharat as an ultimate success as govt. alone cannot achieve this. He emphasized on the shortcomings of institutes and also discussed how to overcome them in order to achieve the ultimate growth of India. Other distinguished guest from Punjab prant Dr. Anubhav Jain, was also present on this occasion. Prof. Rajeev Kapoor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Delhi Technological University presented valuable insights on "Artificial Intelligence for Smart City Transportation". He explained 15 case studies covering applications of AI in wire deterioration in railway transportation, automatic parking system, and classification of road accidents, crowd congestion, Internet of Things, Internet of Vehicles and several uses of deep learning model in context to smart city. Several questions raised by young minds were taken up and answered by Prof. Kapoor. Faculty members, research scholars and students of various reputed institutes participated in the event. Dr. Naresh Kumar and Dr. Garima Joshi of UIET coordinated the event under the guidance and patronage of Prof. Savita Gupta, Director, UIET.

