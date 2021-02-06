Annual sports competition organized on the occasion of Inspiration Day at Shobhit University

Meerut (The Hawk): Shobhit University organizes Inspiration Day every year on the occasion of the birthday of Shri Vijendra Kumar ji. Like every year, this year also Shobhit University is organizing a three-day annual sports competition but this year is very challenging due to Corona epidemic. There is an atmosphere of tension all around, keeping in mind the corona epidemic, this time Shobhit University is organizing its annual sports competition in virtual form which started today in the premises of Shobhit University, Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. AP Garg and Chief Guest Doctor Manpreet Singh Manna was torched by a lotus by the former AICTE Director. All the faculty staff members of the University were present on the occasion. During the program, Chancellor of the University, Kunwar Shekhar Vijender, speaking in the inaugural session, said that the Shobhit University Every year, Inspiration Day was celebrated as a celebration, but this time due to the corona epidemic, all individuals socially and personally He is disturbed. He gave a message to all the students, teachers, staff members of the university and all the people associated with the university and said that whatever you are doing today is right but you need to inspire others also. There is a need to hold hands of those who need, we need to become each other's colleague. On this occasion, he gave the message of Mr. Shobhit Kumar Ji, the chairman of the university, that today whatever you are doing for your success is right, but The nation needs you very much at this time, so please do whatever you can for the nation. They told the students that when you play, you do not play only to win but to build a team. So we need to stay together and work as a team

This time the Shobhit University is going to celebrate its annual sports competition in virtual form which is mainly organizing games like Poster Making, Best Out of West Rangoli Competition, Treasure Hunt, Online Chase, Mini Messia, Ad Mad Show etc. During this, the University's Registrar Dr. Ganesh Bhardwaj, Deputy Registrar Raman Sharma, Professor Dr. Poonam Devdutt, Dean and teachers of all departments were present.