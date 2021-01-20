Alumni Re-Lived Old Memories at UIFT Virtual 'Reconnect'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Nearly 70 Alumni of the University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development (UIFT & VD), Panjab University participated in the first of its kind Virtual "Reconnect 2021" Meet hosted by the institute.

Two former students, Surbhi Singla, a leading model who has walked the ramp for leading brands and fashion designers, and Anupreet Sidhu, who runs her fashion label 'Sidhuji', were awarded at the virtual Meet.

"It is due to all teachers' support that I reached this position. Sometimes I had to miss classes to walk the ramp or to receive an award; it was because the UIFT family understood me that I could do something," said Surbhi.

Manisha Dhiman, a budding entrepreneur who has launched her own handicrafts' brand, 'Kalakari,' was also a part of the Reconnect, where she shared her success story. "I wanted to make crafts merchandise that was durable. Other handicrafts that I used to see had this aspect missing. I began taking feedback of my first products from hostel friends and department faculty," she said. Margee Sharma, an upcoming blogger who has worked with leading brands, was also a part of the Meet and shared her journey.

Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson UIFT & VD warmly welcomed the former students and was reminiscent of the old days. "We had a humble beginning of U.I.F.T. with just five rooms in the old building. Gradually with the support of university administration, the alumni, faculty, and students, we have progressed leaps and bounds. We have hosted national and international events, and we aim to set higher benchmarks," she said.

'Reconnect' Convenor Dr. Rita Kant took friendly feedback from the alumni on their current pursuits and plans. "It is a great feeling to see the former students' back-all on one platform. I am sure this Reconnect will benefit the institute in many ways," she added.

