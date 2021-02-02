7-Days Online FDP by Fashion Technology Deptt, PU commences

Chandigarh (The Hawk): UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC), Panjab University, Chandigarh (under the aegis of RUSA) And University Institute of Fashion Technology &Vocational Development are conducting this online 7 days Faculty Development Program with more than 40 faculty participants from different states of India -Panjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc. and disciplines as Fashion, Textile, Marketing, Management, Home Science, Anthropology etc.

Dr. Anu H. Gupta, Chairperson, UIFT&VD and Co-ordinator FDP welcomed Prof. Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor, Panjab University along with Dr. Jayanti Dutta, Deputy Director HRDC, and the keynote speaker Ms. Chandrima Chatterjee, Advisor and Senior Director at Apparel Export Promotion Council, heading economic research, policy and advocacy.

The Co-ordinator and Chairperson UIFT highlighted the achievements of the Department and elaborated the uniqueness of this FDP which has multidisciplinary approach. This FDP will present various aspects of Fashion, Lifestyle, Textile and Apparel to the participants over the next seven days.

Prof. Rajkumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University focussed on identifying the thrust areas of the NEP 2020 and stressed on exploiting these further for academic growth of the department and for the benefit of the society at large.

The Keynote speaker Ms. Chandrima Chatterjee presented the 'Need and Area of Innovation in Apparel', highlighting the scope for growth of apparel exports and global value creation in India. She also talked about the need for diversification into blends, requirement of more ventures into performance apparel, green technologies and supply chain innovations.

Dr. Jayanti Dutta held the ice breaking session for the participants to involve them on the common platform and to give them an opportunity to get familiarized with each other. The participants came forward with their expectations from this FDP.

Mr. Karun Tyagi, Vice President-Business Development And Environment Sustainability, Proklean Technologies, Chennai talked about Innovative Fabric Developments especially during COVID times and Mr. Punnet Dudeja, WGSN Sales Director-South Asia, Gurgaon discussed the Process of Forecasting: Evaluating trends that requires maths and magic in the right combination.

The key take away from both sessions was that "Research and Innovation in the Apparel, Textile and Lifestyle Products merchandize is important for all stakeholders of this Industry".

All faculty members are anticipating valuable learning from this programme to apply this updated knowledge to their relevant disciplines and pass this on to their students for achieving newer research-based ideas and products.