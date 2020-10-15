Woman alleges being targeted as 'Kashmiri', Delhi Police files FIR

New Delhi: A Kashmiri woman residing in south-east Delhi took to Twitter to report alleged trespassing and manhandling by her landlady. The woman accused the landlady of targeting her for being a Kashmiri.

The woman also posted a picture, showing the physical injuries she suffered during the manhandling.

The police registered a case on the allegations made by the woman and have started an investigation. The landlady too filed a police complaint, which is also being looked into, said the officials.

The police said they received a PCR call on Wednesday in the Amar Colony police station at 8.40 p.m. regarding a theft in a house after breaking the locks.

On reaching the spot, it was found that the fourth floor of the house in East of Kailash was rented to one Noor Bhatt and her sister, residents of Rajbagh in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The landlady, Taruna Makhija, had made the PCR call.

"So my landlady enters my house along with a man that I have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends 'TERRORISTS' just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and took our money, furniture," Noor alleged in a series of tweets.

According to the police, Noor Bhatt alleged that Taruna Makhija broke the locks of the house and removed furniture and also stole their clothes and Rs 20,000.

"It has also come to notice that a dispute and quarrel had also taken place earlier over the payment of rent and not paying of electricity bills by the tenant. The electricity was also disconnected by the BSES. Noor Bhatt has given a written complaint and a case u/s 448/380/457/323/509 IPC has been registered at PS Amar Colony and the same is being investigated," said R.P. Meena, DCP South East.

The landlady Taruna Makhija has also given a written complaint which is being examined.

"The girls entered our house in June this year. However, after making initial payments they started delaying the rent and have also roughed up the BSES employees once. We have also made a police complaint," said Taruna Makhija.

—IANS