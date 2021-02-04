With 12,899 new COVID-19 cases, India's tally reaches 1,07,90,183

New Delhi: India has reached a total of 1,07,90,183 COVID-19 cases, with 12,899 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday.

India has reported 17,824 discharges and 107 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total discharges and death toll to 1,04,80,455 and 1,54,703.

According to the Union Ministry, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,55,025.

As many as 44,49,552 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine so far, as per the Health Ministry.

A total of 19,92,16,019 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 3rd February. Of these, 7,42,841 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)