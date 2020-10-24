Vote Out The Corrupt, Give Youth A Chance In Bihar: Tejashwi

Bhagalpur: Chief ministerial candidate and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said here on Saturday that a government of the corrupt is ruling in Bihar. He appealed to the people to give an opportunity to the youth in this election and said that 10 lakh youth will be given jobs if the Grand Alliance came to power.

Yadav attacked the Bihar government while addressing a large election meeting at Krishnananda Stadium of Sultanganj assembly constituency in favour of the Grand Alliance-backed Congress candidate Lalan Yadav.

Speaking in Bhojpuri, Yadav said Nitish Kumar had been in power in Bihar for 15 years but no work has been done in the last 10 years.

Yadav said the youth in Bihar were kept away from employment. When the migrant youth returned to Bihar during the pandemic, the chief Minister was locked in his room instead of speaking with them. He has now ventured out when it is time to seek votes.

"The people of Bihar are going out of the state for education and employment. Hospitals in the state are in a dilapidated condition and the education system in disarray." In the style of his father Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi appealed to the people to make a hard-working and deserving candidate like Lalan Yadav victorious and said that the country needs young people. Yadav said the chief Minister is tired.

After getting an overwhelming support from the audience, Tejashwi garlanded Congress candidate Lalan Yadav. Congress candidate Lalan Yadav also utilised the opportunity to take an oath to serve the poeple of Sultanganj. He said the MLAs who had been there so far did not work, otherwise the situation in Sultanganj would have been different.-- IANS