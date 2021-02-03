Violent protesters not to be eligible for govt jobs in Bihar: Police

Patna: The Bihar police has said that any person disturbing the law and order situation, holding violent protests, blocking roads and indulging in criminal activities will be strictly dealt with. They will also not be eligible for any government job or contract.

This order comes days after the Bihar government's decree of legal action against people making objectionable remarks against ministers, public representatives and officials on social media, which had led to a massive uproar in the state.

Bihar Director General of Police S.K. Singhal has said in an order that if a person disturbs the law and order situation, blocks roads, indulges in any criminal act and is charged by the police for this act, then there should be a specific and clear mention of such acts in that person's character verification report.

Such people would have to be prepared to face serious consequences as they will not be able to get government jobs or contracts.

Character verification has now been made mandatory for getting government contracts.

This order by the Bihar DGP has led to a major political row in the state. The Opposition Grand Alliance considers it to be a violation of the democratic right of the people to protest against the state government while the ruling JD(U) is terming the decision as a step taken in the interest of maintaining law and order.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, while sharing a copy of this order on his official Twitter account, wrote, "Nitish Kumar challenging the likes of Mussolini and Hitler says that if someone exercises their democratic right to protest against the ruling party in power then you won't get a job. This means they won't even give jobs and will also not allow dissent. This shows how afraid is the poor Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar only left with 40 Assembly seats?"

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi retorted to Tejashwi's tweet, saying that it is the democratic right of all to protest and holding agitations. The people spreading anarchy feel uncomfortable if there is talk of taking action against the subversive elements who indulge in vandalism and criminal acts. He said that now the people have to decide whether they believe in democracy or anarchy.

—IANS