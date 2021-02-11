Vice President Naidu inaugurated Platinum Jubilee celebrations of CBRI

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated Platinum Jubilee Foundation Day celebrations of Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), through a video conference on Wednesday and stressed for the need to provide affordable, safe and durable housing to every Indian household.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice President said the houses we built should not only be affordable but also good on aesthetics, safety, and durability.

"The idea of our home evokes a warm feeling in our hearts. Throughout history, people might have progressed from simple mud-walled huts to sophisticated skyscrapers, but the emotion remains the same. It is our paramount responsibility to provide affordable and quality housing to every Indian household," he said.

Vice President Naidu said that the aesthetic of the house is important, but it should not take precedence over utility.

"Green Buildings' and 'green materials' in construction must become the new normal," he stated.

The Rajya Sabha chairman added that housing and building construction and allied sectors are among the sectors generating the most employment opportunities in both organized and unorganized across the country. (ANI)