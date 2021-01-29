Urdu Bulletin: Farmers Protest, Parliament Session Commencement Make Headlines

New Delhi: Various Urdu publications on Friday kept their emphasis on coverage of farmers issues. Several newspapers reported that many FIRs have been registered against leaders of protestors for allegedly inciting violence that occured on Republic Day in the national capital.

Most newspapers have also given priority coverage to Parliament's budget session which commenced from Friday.

The publications also highlighted news that Gujarat based comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea has been rejected by Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Inquilab: The newspaper leads with a report on the scheduled commencement of Parliament's budget session and also highlighted the news of 'opposition's boycott of President's address'.In the detailed report, the publication said that a total of 16 political parties including--Congress, NCP, J-K National Conference, DMK, AITC, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, RJD, CPI (M), CPI, IUML, RSP, PDP, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and AIUDF--had decided to boycott the President's address in the Parliament to register their protest against the three farm laws.

It also carried news of farmers protests on its page one. It reported that heavy police deployment is present at Gazipur border and the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered protestors to vacate the area.

The news of Gujarat based comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea has again been quashed by the MP HC has been displayed prominently.

Rashtriya Sahara: It reports that the Gazipur border has been converted to a cantonment. While the FIR registered against farmer leaders has been taken as the lead item on its page one.

It also highlights the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi statement in which he said that the country is ready to accept any kind of challenge including deadly virus or border threats.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported on the commencement of Parliament's budget session and the decision by opposition parties to boycott the Presidential address on the first day. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariate, the budget session will start from January 29 and will continue till April 8, the papers reports.

It also reported on farmers' agitation. The publication says that buses have been deployed to evacuate the protest site with heavy police deployment by the local administration. (ANI)