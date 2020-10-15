UP top cop open to any agency protecting Hathras family, court reserves order

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Director of General of Police on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court to depute any agency for protecting the Hathras victim's family, but said it should not be a reflection on the fairness of the state police.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the DGP, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde: "This court may depute any agency for protection of the family but it shouldn't be a reflection on the state police's fairness. We are not opposed to anything."

Salve insisted this should not be construed in any way that may put the Uttar Pradesh Police in bad light. After a detailed hearing on the matter, the top court reserved its order.

The top court's verdict is likely to focus on the investigation modalities in the Hathras incident, which includes who should monitor the CBI probe the Allahabad High Court or Supreme Court? Whether the trial be transferred to Delhi? Whether UP Police or CRPF will provide security to victim's family members, witnesses?

Salve's response came on arguments by senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing an intervenor.

Jaising urged the top court to entrust the CRPF with the victim's family's security and transfer it from the Uttar Pradesh Police. She cited the Unnao case, where the rape victim was also provided CRPF security, but she eventually died in an accident.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UP government, strongly opposed the intervention plea filed by Teesta Setalvad's NGO in the matter. Mehta said: "In the name of justice, this NGO has collected money in the past and misappropriated it…the court should not allow them to collect money."

The Chief Justice said the court is not inclined to entertain more impleadment in the matter.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing an accused, submitted before the court that he has grievances with details of investigations being leaked out by the family. The Chief Justice said let the accused go to the jurisdictional high court.

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, representing the victim's family, submitted before the top court that her client in case seeks transfer of trial to Delhi, the CBI should file its status reports before the top court and not before the state government.

Mehta citing the Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit informed the top court that adequate security arrangement for victim's family has been made.

