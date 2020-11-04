Union minister Smriti Irani slams arrest of Arnab Goswami

New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday condemned the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami, saying if those in free press don't stand up in support of him then they are tactically in support of fascism.

Police on Wednesday arrested the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief in Mumbai for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

Irani, the Women and Child Development Minister, tweeted, "Those in the free press who don't stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next?".

—PTI