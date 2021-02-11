Union Home Secretary Reviews Progress Of Rescue & Relief Work In Wake Of Feb 7 Avalanche Incident In Chamoli Dist

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Home Secretary chaired a meeting today to review the progress of rescue and relief work being carried out by Central agencies and agencies of the Government of Uttarakhand at the site of the hydro project of the NTPC at Tapovan on the Dhauliganga River, which was impacted by an avalanche incident in the upper catchment of the Rishiganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7. The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project. Secretary DRDO has been asked to depute experts for analysis of the situation and for taking appropriate remedial measures in co-ordination with Central and State agencies. The Union Home Secretary assured all possible help and assistance from Central agencies to the State Government as and when required by them. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Power, DG ITBP, Chief IDS, Members of NDMA, DG NDRF, Chairman DRDO, CMD NTPC and scientists from various Central agencies along with other senior officers of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand joined the meeting with his team of officers through Video Conferencing.