Trooper injured in Pulwama militant attack

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was injured on Monday when militants attacked a joint party of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said militants fired at the joint party of the CRPF and police in Gangoo area. "One CRPF jawan was injured and shifted to hospital. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.

An assistant sub-inspector of CRPF was also injured on Sunday when militants hurled a grenade at a posse of the CRPF in Tral town of the same district.

A senior army officer told reporters that around 200 terrorists are still active in Kashmir and the majority of these are non-locals belonging to Pakistan.

—IANS