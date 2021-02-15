New Delhi (The Hawk): Toward April Fool's Day, The Striking Farmers' Sit-In, Protests, related et al, etc…In the true mould of "april fool banaya to kisanoko gussa aya / to sarkarka kya qasur / kisano ka qasur jeenhoney khood-hee ooskaa dharalley sey mazboot dastur banaya / april fool baney to unko gussa aya to sarkar ka kya qasur / kisano ka qasur / woh hee dastur banaya / april fool banne chaahaa, woh bana…"



More : April Fools' Day or April Fool's Day is an annual custom on April 1 consisting of practical jokes and hoaxes. Jokesters (read Kisan in place of jokestaers here) often expose their actions by shouting "April Fools!" at the recipient. Mass media will be involved in these pranks, which may reveal as such the following day. The custom of setting aside a day for playing hard pranks upon the kisans will from now on become precedent and are now relatively going to be common in the country from now on.

The striking farmers around Delhi's borders of course are still gullibly adamant, recalcitrant (according to many unlike before) and hellbent on being there unto their end till the Government repeals the 3 dead-against-them Farm Acts/Bills-out-to-expunge-them (The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce {Promotion and Facilitation} Act, 2020, Farmers {Empowerment and Protection} Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Essential Commodities {Amendment} Act, 2020) and allow the pre-3 Farm Acts status quo remain but if hopes are horses, beggars would ride on them…

It would be more befitting and contrary to it if the kisans abandon their present recalcitrance and give a tinkle to the Government and sit across it face to face and sort out all tangles relating to the 3 Farm Acts.