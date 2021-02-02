Toward April Fool's Day, The Striking Farmers' Sit-In, Protests

New Delhi (The Hawk): On to April 1 or April Fool's Day with no solution/s, Government oblivious, masses developing antipathy toward them, Governmen evinces sheer apathy toward them, resigning to fate, inevitable : drown all, sink all, vanish all…That's now wavering in the minds of the desperately, do-or-die protesting farmers at Delhi's borders in the like of The Farmers Who Vanished In The Cold Night In A Jiffy…The farmers' sit-in continues but their spirit is lowering, sinking, not vanishing though. They still are hopeful that the Government would relent and repeal the 3 Agri laws/bills/acts and make them scot free, wory free. How ever now April Fool's Days is cynosure of all attention of the farmers…

The 2021–2022 Indian farmers' protest is an ongoing protest against the three farm acts which were passed by the Parliament of India. Farmer unions and their representatives have demanded that the laws be repealed and will not accept anything short of it.Farm leaders have rejected a Supreme Court of India stay order on the farm laws as well as the involvement of a Supreme Court appointed committee. Nine rounds of talks have taken place between the central government and farmers represented by the farm unions between 14 October 2020 and 15 January 2021; all were inconclusive.

The acts, often called the Farm Bills[12], have been described as "anti-farmer laws" by many farmer unions, and politicians from the opposition also say it would leave farmers at the "mercy of corporates". The farmers have also requested for the creation of an MSP bill, to ensure that corporates can not control prices. The government, however, maintains that they will make it effortless for farmers to sell their produce directly to big buyers, and stated that the protests are based on misinformation.[17][18][19]

Soon after the acts were introduced, unions began holding local protests, mostly in Punjab. After two months of protests, farmer unions—notably from Punjab and Haryana—began a movement named Dilhi Chalo (transl. Let's go to Delhi), in which tens of thousands of farming union members marched towards the nation's capital. The Indian government ordered the police and law enforcement of various states to attack the farmer unions using water cannons, batons, and tear gas to prevent the farmer unions from entering into Haryana first and then Delhi. On 26 November a nationwide general strike that involved approximately 250 million people took place in support of the farmer unions. It was estimated that between 200,000 and 300,000 farmers were converging at various border points on the way to Delhi.

A section of farmer unions have been protesting, whereas the Indian Government claims some unions have come out in support of the farm laws. Transport unions representing over 14 million trucker drivers have come out in support of the farmer unions, threatening to halt movement of supplies in certain states.[24] After the government did not accept the farmer unions' demands during talks on 4 December, the farmer unions planned to escalate the action to another India-wide strike on 8 December 2020. The government offered some amendments in laws, but unions are asking to repeal the laws. Then, farmer unions took over highway toll plazas in Haryana and allowed free movement of vehicles.

The Supreme Court of India had received a batch of petitions related to removing blockades created by protesters around Delhi. The court also asked the government to put the laws on hold, which they refused.The court registered the first plea filed in favour of the protesting farmers. Farmers have said they will not listen to the courts if told to back off.[31] Their leaders have also said that staying the farm laws is not a solution.

The Government agreed to two of the farmers' demands; excluding farmers from new pollution laws and dropping amendments to the new Electricity Ordinance.



