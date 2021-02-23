Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves bail plea in Delhi court

New Delhi: Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the ongoing 'Toolkit' document case related to the farmers' protest, moved a bail plea in a Delhi court on Tuesday.

The court is set to hear Shantanu Muluk's plea tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shantanu Muluk joined co-accused 21-year-old "climate activist" Disha Ravi at the Delhi Police Cyber Cell office in the national capital for further probe in the ongoing case.

A Delhi Court yesterday granted one-day police remand of Disha Ravi to the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police had sought five-day remand in yesterday's hearing at Patiala House Court.

A Delhi court is also scheduled to pass the order on the bail plea of Disha Ravi today.

The 21-year-old activist was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the 'toolkit' document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'toolkit' document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this 'toolkit' in a tweet, which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmer unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)