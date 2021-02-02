Tikait eats food on ground at Ghazipur border, says stir will continue

Ghazipur: Rakesh Tikait, National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), on Tuesday ate lunch sitting on the ground near one of the police barricades at the Ghazipur border. He said the agitation will continue.

The borders of the national capital have been completely sealed by the police with concrete walls and barbed wire.

Tikait said he respects the law but this agitation will last till October this year.

The security at the border has been beefed up since the violence on Republic Day.

Delhi Police has completely closed the Ghazipur border for people travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut towards Delhi due to which the local people have to face heavy traffic jams.

