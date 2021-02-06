Three-hour 'Chakka jam' ends with blaring of horns

New Delhi: Amid tumult and raising of pro-farmer slogans, the three-hour Chakka-Jam on Saturday ended at 1500 hrs with protestors, atop their tractors and vehicles, blaring horns for at least one minute.

The call for 'Chakka Jam' (Road blockade), that began sharp at noon, was given by joint farmers' union -- Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). The farmers' body had on Friday said that the National and state highways across the country will be jammed from 1200 hrs to 1500 hrs.

On being asked as to why ended it with honking, a protestor farmer, in an apparent reference to the government, told UNI, "Sometimes loud noise has to made so that deaf can listen".

The three-hour road blockage remained peaceful, however, according to reports several people were detained near the Shaheedi park in the national capital for protesting against the farm laws even as the joint farmers' body had said yesterday that there will be no blockade in Delhi.

—UNI