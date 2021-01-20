Thousands throng gurdwaras on Guru Gobind's 'Prakash Purb'

Chandigarh: Thousands of devotees paid obeisance at gurdwaras across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal and Chandigarh on Wednesday to commemorate the 354th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh.

Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708) founded the 'Khalsa Panth' or the community of the pure at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.

Religious fervour was quite evident at 'Harmandar Sahib', the holiest of Sikh shrines also known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar in Punjab and other historic gurdwaras across the region as devotees began to assemble since early morning hours to offer prayers and listen to the 'kirtan' or hymns set to music.

The Golden Temple complex was adorned with lights to mark the occasion.

A heavy rush of devotees was also seen at Takht Kesgarh Sahib gurdwara in Anandpur Sahib town, around 85 km from here, since early morning. It was at this place that Guru Gobind Singh founded the 'Khalsa Panth'.

Hundreds of people also offered prayers at Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, which is associated with the visit of the 10th Sikh Guru.

Religious processions were taken out at various places in the region on the eve of the Guru's birth anniversary. 'Langars' or community kitchens have been set up at gurdwaras to feed the devotees.

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion and urged them to follow the Guru's teachings and to maintain peace and harmony.

—ians