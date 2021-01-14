Third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi: The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched in 600 districts across all states of India on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. This phase, spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills.

The Skill India Mission PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of eight lakh candidates over a scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore, said the release. The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centers and more than 200 ITIs under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals.

On the basis of the learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release further said. "Skill India Mission" launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 15th of July 2015 has gained momentum through the launch of its flagship scheme PMKVY to unlock the vision of making India the 'Skill Capital' of the world.

PMKVY 3.0 will be launched by Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendranath Pandey, in the presence of the Minister of State, Raj Kumar Singh. The event will also be addressed by the State Skill Ministers and Members of Parliament. (ANI)