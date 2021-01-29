Tejashwi blames Centre for failing to arrest man who hoisted flag at Red Fort

Patna: At a time when the widespread violence during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day has dealt a blow to the farmers' agitation, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in Bihar, said on Thursday that Delhi Police, which come under the Centre, have failed to arrest the person responsible for hoisting a flag at the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

"The Center wants to impose three farms laws on the farmers. Everyone knows who had hoisted the flag at Red Fort. Why haven't the Delhi Police arrested the accused yet? It was a part of a big conspiracy to blame the farmers and end their agitation," Tejashwi said.

Tejashwi will hold a high-level meeting of top party leaders on Friday to analyse the preparations for the pre-announced human chain programme scheduled on January 30 in support of the farmers' agitation in Bihar.

Another RJD leader said that the violence on Republic Day was similar to the ruckus in JNU when over 100 unidentified men brutally assaulted the students on January 5, 2020.

—IANS



