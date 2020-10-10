Student Leaders Will Be Star Campaigners For Communist Candidates In Bihar

Patna: The countdown to the Bihar assembly elections has become more interesting with the anticipated entry of students leaders of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) into the campaign.

Patna's political circles are abuzz that former JNU student president Kanhaiya Kumar, present JNU president Aishe Ghosh, ex-presidents Ashutosh Kumar, Geeta Kumari, Neeraj Kumar, Hyderabad university student leader Abhishek Nandan and some other student leaders will soon visit Bihar to campaign for candidates of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India.

A group of 30 student leaders is expected to visit Bihar. According to party insiders, student leaders will be the star campaigners for Left parties. They will also do door-to-door campaigns.

Besides student leaders, established leaders of Left parties including Kavita Krishnan, Mohamad Salim and other leaders from Kerala, Maharastra, West Bangal and Delhi will also come to Bihar for campaigning.

The three communist parties in Bihar are part the of Grand Alliance led by the RJD. Dalit and backward class voters in districts such as Bhojpur, Jahanabad, Arwal, Gaya and Buxar are perceived to be their traditional voters.