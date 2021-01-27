States Want Autonomy From Centre Unless Really Necessary

New Delhi (The Hawk): Consensus is fast reaching among the states regarding autonomy for the states without interference from Centre unless really necessary of course varying from state to state as per its specific requirement that is varying from state to state. In other words, the states do not want to continue with the present old, pedagogue, anachromous, incongruous system of keeping the Centre posted on all that they do or pray fot its consensus or plead for the Central help since it is mandatory or powerless on vetoing the unnecessary central interference in the states' internal matters or be at the Centre's 24x7x365 beck-n-call as now as per fanciful whims and fancies of the Centre even while the states may be neck deep busy in something more intensifying/SOS… affected states --- they constitute majority of the total number of them with others all set to follow suit in the ensuing days as all of them are more or less self reliant any way --- while being summoned by the Centre.

They now rto avert that especially the run-of-mill ones that themselves are far too many and they surely affect the routine workings of the states as they take out a big chunk of time from their regular schedule to be in the Centre at the appointed time as prescribed by New Delhi. In fact, the "hassle" is so much that Delhi Government itself within Delhi finds it mighty inconvenienced to attend Central meetings only a few KMs away.

Over to Maharashtra that is a complete entity in all sectors and needs perhaps, if at all that is, SOS guidance in terms of central subjects like foreign affairs, home and may be PMO. Most important, finance, that is already Maharashtra-confined with Mumbai as its (rokra) capital, unique in the whole country, frees the state from looking at the Centre for its help/guidance unlike any other state/UT in the country. For all their monetary requirements, they are compelled to buckle under Central Finance Ministry; not literally so with Maharashtra. The latter picks up the thread of solution of all (if at all, that is) 'finance' lafda and sorts it out in Mumbai itself without having to go to Delhi.

But despite this, Maharashtra is forced to vibe with the Centre with a full fledged battery of personnel in Delhi to constantly liaise with the Centre from 9 am to 6 pm all throughout the year. To be up to date on that, Maharashtra Government maintains a residency system in Delhi as other states are forced to do (most of them want to rid from it and save valuable exchequer funds on it).

Today already anachronous, Residency system in India owes its genesis to British era more specifically to system of Subsidiary Alliance devised by the British (1798-1805) after Battle of Plassey. It underwent evolutionary transformation both in role of nomenclature during early 20th century. Under the system of DIARCHY introduced in 1919 the residency system assumed a new form with nomenclature of Liaison Office (of princely states) under Government of India Act, 1919 a chamber of princes was set up in New Delhi to facilitate participation of the native princely states in the Council of States.

It therefore became a necessity for kings of princely states to visit New Delhi rather frequently. Liaison Offices were set up in the capital in the early 1920s alongside states house/bhawans.

After creation of Indian Federation, these liaison offices gained added prominence and residency system thus got institutionalized with modified mandates.

The erstwhile state of Bombay did have liaison offices at Delhi thru several of its princely states. But most of them belonged to the present day Gujarat. With organization of Bombay State on 30.4.1960 the new state Maharashtra, Gujarat came into existence with effect from May 1, 1960.

In the absence of a continuous liaison institution in Delhi, as was the case with many other states, Government of Maharashtra, newly created, established its first state level office in New Delhi vide General Administration Department (GAD) resolution dated Oct. 19, 1960.

It was named as Info Office and Info Centre of Maharashtra State with a Chief Information Officer (Class/gazette) and 10 other staff. This office was mandated to handle liaison job both domestic and international along with information and public relation (I&PR) activities. The organization is also required to function as a point of contact between the different departments of state and central government.

In a later development, buildings and communications department of Government of Maharashtra vide resolution dated 27/8/1963 commissioned state guest house on a Sangli plot on Lytton Road (now Copernicus Marg) in the name of Maharashtra House. The guest house was meant to fulfill the protocol requirements of State Government in New Delhi.

Between 1960 and 1964, both the state government establishments at New Delhi underwent expansion as per demand of work load. Seeing UP, Gujarat, AP, Mysore, West Bengal benefitted 3 liaison mechanism Maharashtra Cabinet to it on 7/10/1964 govt vide 19/11/1964 created state liaison office in Delhi to be headed by SLO=State Liaison Officer of status of Secretary of Government along with 4 supporting staff. SLO was declared as HoD on 11/2/65 and his/her duties were prescribed vide GR of even number dated 2/3/1965.

The office of SLO started in February, 1965, in first floor of Maharashtra Sadan, SLO moved to D-267 Defence Colony and continued till 1970 till completion of administrative block in 1970.

From then on, Maharashtra-Centre 24x7x365 liaison has been going on and surely can't now go on to eternity and thus, there is a need to put an end to it for all times, confide officers of Maharashtra Government.

Their insiders assert, in today's prevailing administrative system, Centre has no role really in the states as they all are self-sufficient this way or that way and are fully capable to take care of themselves and their benevolence.

Like in case of Maharashtra, other states including N-E states also have their individual reasons to be out of Central command and be on their own, come what may. This way, they assert, they will be able to far better, and more effectively.